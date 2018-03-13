Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/1/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Boenning Scattergood.

2/22/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/15/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/10/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

2/2/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/22/2018 – Weingarten Realty Investors was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.83. 1,299,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,527.42, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $25.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

