Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Target Price at $16.44

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 48.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 973,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 317,971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 26.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 297,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 74,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE INN ) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 637,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,553. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,384.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a positive change from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 83 hotels with a total of 12,242 guestrooms located in 26 states.

