Analysts Set SCANA Co. (SCG) Target Price at $52.36

Shares of SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SCANA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SCANA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.50 price target on shares of SCANA in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SCANA in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

SCANA (NYSE SCG) traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. 69,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,286. SCANA has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5,581.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. SCANA had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. SCANA’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that SCANA will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. SCANA’s payout ratio is -295.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCANA by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of SCANA by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 790,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,458,000 after buying an additional 461,000 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SCANA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SCANA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

