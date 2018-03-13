Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Spin Master (TOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spin Master (TSE: TOY):

3/9/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Spin Master was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

3/8/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$63.00.

3/1/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

2/5/2018 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$61.00.

Spin Master Corp (TOY) traded up C$0.14 on Tuesday, reaching C$56.97. 48,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,835. The company has a market cap of $1,590.00 and a PE ratio of 31.48. Spin Master Corp has a 1-year low of C$34.52 and a 1-year high of C$61.76.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Activities, Games & Puzzles and Fun Furniture; Remote Control and Interactive Characters; Boys Action and High-Tech Construction; Pre-School and Girls; and Outdoor.

