Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.48. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ HAS) traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.60. 164,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,438. The stock has a market cap of $11,357.29, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Barbara Finigan sold 20,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,004,677.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 8,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $866,278.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,435 shares of company stock worth $38,337,975 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/analysts-expect-hasbro-inc-has-will-announce-earnings-of-0-40-per-share.html.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a play and entertainment company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada, International, and Entertainment and Licensing. From toys and games to content development, including television programming, motion pictures, digital gaming and a consumer products licensing program, Hasbro fulfills the fundamental need for play and connection for children and families around the world.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.