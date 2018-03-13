Analysts Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:GOOS) will post $60.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.10 million and the highest is $69.29 million. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares posted sales of $38.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares will report full-year sales of $60.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.96 million to $440.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $540.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.09 million to $565.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,838,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 762,563 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after buying an additional 447,332 shares in the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after buying an additional 325,852 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 556,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $17,208,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NYSE GOOS) traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,337. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $3,505.50 and a P/E ratio of 75.71.

About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

