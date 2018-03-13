Analysts Anticipate White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) to Post ($1.08) EPS

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 119 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM ) traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $829.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,400. The stock has a market cap of $3,121.10, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. White Mountains Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $786.23 and a fifty-two week high of $925.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $846.21, for a total value of $296,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,705.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Anticipate White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) to Post ($1.08) EPS” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/analysts-anticipate-white-mountains-insurance-group-ltd-wtm-to-post-1-08-eps.html.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company’s principal businesses are conducted through its insurance subsidiaries and other affiliates. Its segments include HG Global/BAM and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment consists of the operations of HG Global Ltd. (HG Global) and Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.