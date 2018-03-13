Analysts Anticipate Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Westmoreland Coal (NASDAQ:WLB) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westmoreland Coal’s earnings. Westmoreland Coal posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 339%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westmoreland Coal will report full year earnings of ($4.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westmoreland Coal.

Get Westmoreland Coal alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Westmoreland Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 35.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,016 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 53.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,152 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 9.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westmoreland Coal by 76.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 35,744 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Westmoreland Coal (WLB) opened at $0.44 on Friday. Westmoreland Coal has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.32.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Westmoreland Coal (WLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/analysts-anticipate-westmoreland-coal-wlb-will-announce-earnings-of-0-98-per-share.html.

Westmoreland Coal Company Profile

Westmoreland Coal Company is an energy company. The Company operates through six segments: Coal-U.S., Coal-Canada, Coal-(WMLP), Power, Heritage and Corporate. The Coal-U.S. segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and New Mexico. The Coal-Canada segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westmoreland Coal (WLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westmoreland Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmoreland Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.