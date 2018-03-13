Analysts Anticipate Lendingtree Inc (TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.61 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $173.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.24 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $132.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full-year sales of $173.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $786.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $973.08 million per share, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $991.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Lendingtree in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lendingtree from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim set a $360.00 target price on Lendingtree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Lendingtree (TREE) traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $348.80. The company had a trading volume of 149,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,720. The stock has a market cap of $4,292.66, a P/E ratio of 325.98, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.11, for a total value of $2,560,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,153,453.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Ozonian sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,172,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lendingtree by 61.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the third quarter worth $217,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree) is engaged in operating an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. The Company’s online marketplace provides consumers with access to product offerings from various lenders, which it refers to as Network Lenders, including mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, reverse mortgage loans, auto loans, credit cards, personal loans, student loans, small business loans and other related offerings.

