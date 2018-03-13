Analysts Anticipate BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BJ's Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. BJ's Restaurants posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ's Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ's Restaurants.

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. BJ's Restaurants had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

BJRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush raised shares of BJ's Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BJ's Restaurants has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $901.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. BJ's Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.27%.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle sold 161,703 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $7,042,165.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,865.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 5,504 shares of BJ's Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $243,331.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,688.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,867 shares of company stock worth $7,447,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ's Restaurants by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates restaurants. The Company segment includes casual dining company-owned restaurants. Each of its restaurants is operated either as a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, a BJ’s Restaurant & Brewery, a BJ’s Pizza & Grill or a BJ’s Grill restaurant. The Company’s restaurants offer craft beers and other beers, as well as a selection of appetizers, entrees, pastas, burgers and sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts, including its warm pizza cookie dessert, the Pizookie.

