Analysts Anticipate American Railcar Industries, Inc. (ARII) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Railcar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARII) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Railcar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. American Railcar Industries reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Railcar Industries will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Railcar Industries.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

ARII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Railcar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Railcar Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Railcar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

American Railcar Industries (ARII) traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,895. The company has a market cap of $740.46, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.08. American Railcar Industries has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Railcar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Railcar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

