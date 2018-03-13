Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.65 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,508 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $23,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $206.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $221.64 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.15.

Ulta Beauty Inc ( NASDAQ:ULTA ) opened at $207.62 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $187.96 and a 52-week high of $314.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12,660.00, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

