Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.16

News stories about Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amplify Snack Brands earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.5013707039764 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.95 and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. Amplify Snack Brands has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

BETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplify Snack Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price objective on Amplify Snack Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amplify Snack Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ growing preference for better-for-you (BFY) snacks. The Company’s segments are North America and International. The North America and International segments both operate in the snack food category and whose brands and products are offered in the natural and conventional grocery, drug, convenience, food service, club, mass merchandise and other channels.

