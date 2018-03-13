Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 417930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,661 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $166,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen B. Shohet sold 7,866 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $148,431.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,982 shares in the company, valued at $603,500.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,677 shares of company stock worth $687,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $879.98, a PE ratio of 127.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

