AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 41,472 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,018,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,286,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,182,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16,670.00, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $175,172.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,613.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Donald R. Horton sold 10,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $432,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,418,979 shares in the company, valued at $988,983,483.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,602 shares of company stock worth $10,828,080. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.44 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho set a $56.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 41,472 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/amp-capital-investors-ltd-purchases-41472-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company. The Company constructed and sold homes in 27 states and 79 markets, as of September 30, 2015. The Company’s segments include its 39 homebuilding divisions, its financial services operations and its other business activities. In the homebuilding segment, the Company builds and sells single-family detached homes and attached homes, such as town homes, duplexes, triplexes and condominiums.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.