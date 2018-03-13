AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.36.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc ( NYSE CFG ) opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22,710.00, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/amp-capital-investors-ltd-cuts-stake-in-citizens-financial-group-inc-cfg.html.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.