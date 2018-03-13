Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several analysts have commented on AMSF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Shares of Amerisafe (AMSF) opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,097.98, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.86. Amerisafe has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $67.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amerisafe will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 820 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $45,280.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 7,500 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $416,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,450.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $578,872. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

Amerisafe, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in providing workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

