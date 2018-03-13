American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges Sells 9,863 Shares

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 9,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $132,065.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,726.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $400.72, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.76. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.03 million. American Software had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 18.98%. equities analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 2,074.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 822,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 784,557 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in American Software by 41.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 248,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in American Software by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 246,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 65,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in American Software by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in American Software by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 84,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.25) on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

