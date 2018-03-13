American Renal Associates (ARA) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

Media headlines about American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Renal Associates earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.817331922334 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. American Renal Associates has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The stock has a market cap of $702.52, a P/E ratio of -90.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.08.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.15 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.51%. American Renal Associates’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Renal Associates and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc is a dialysis service provider in the United States focused on joint venture (JV) partnerships with physicians. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 214 dialysis clinics in partnership with 379 nephrologist partners treating over 14,000 patients in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

