American Railcar Industries (ARII) Receiving Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Railcar Industries earned a news impact score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.9032127166357 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ARII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 target price on American Railcar Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Railcar Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Railcar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Railcar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. American Railcar Industries has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.08.

American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.24). American Railcar Industries had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Railcar Industries will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. American Railcar Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About American Railcar Industries

American Railcar Industries, Inc is a designer and manufacturer of hopper and tank railcars. The Company designs and manufactures railcars and a range of components for the North American railcar and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: manufacturing, railcar leasing and railcar services.

