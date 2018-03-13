American International Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

American International Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 36.8% per year over the last three years. American International Group has a payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at $56.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $51,052.67, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. American International Group has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.18). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.96) EPS. analysts forecast that American International Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $146,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $122,319.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.71.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

