American International Group Inc. Invests $229,000 in Aramark (ARMK)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 85.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK ) opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10,300.00, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

