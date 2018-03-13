American International Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Stock

American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $717,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,057.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $370,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EXEL ) opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,340.00, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/american-international-group-inc-invests-208000-in-exelixis-inc-exel-stock.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.