American International Group Inc. Grows Position in 3M Co (MMM)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $1,916,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 51.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in 3M by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 173,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in 3M by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,845.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M Co ( NYSE:MMM ) opened at $239.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142,800.00, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $188.62 and a fifty-two week high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Vetr lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.35 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $208.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.02.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/american-international-group-inc-grows-position-in-3m-co-mmm.html.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.