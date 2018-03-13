Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,644,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,851,000 after buying an additional 144,146 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ameren by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,478,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,053,000 after buying an additional 511,854 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,419,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,096,000 after buying an additional 956,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,180,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,612,000 after buying an additional 650,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,435,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 13,111 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $714,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bruce A. Steinke sold 1,952 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $105,954.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,986 shares of company stock valued at $925,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameren from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) opened at $54.41 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $13,099.85, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Ameren had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 85.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ameren Corp (AEE) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/ameren-corp-aee-shares-bought-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc.html.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.