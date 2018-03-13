Ambrosus (AMB) Trading 29% Lower This Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 29% lower against the dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and EtherDelta. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $55.65 million and $590,645.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00939832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014562 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011064 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00088156 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00191522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

