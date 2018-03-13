Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $875,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 996.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 569,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $551,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,598.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764,352.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $833.50 and a 12 month high of $1,605.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,549.90, for a total value of $387,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,499,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock worth $8,462,195 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,385.00 price target (up from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,580.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

