Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bioverativ were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueNorth Inc. acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bioverativ by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,541,000 after acquiring an additional 137,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,168,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bioverativ in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioverativ alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioverativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on Bioverativ to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bioverativ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Bioverativ Inc ( BIVV ) opened at $104.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,360.00 and a P/E ratio of 38.31. Bioverativ Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Bioverativ had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 30.43%. research analysts expect that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Bioverativ Inc (BIVV)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/amalgamated-bank-raises-holdings-in-bioverativ-inc-bivv.html.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioverativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioverativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.