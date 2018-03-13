Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,786,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,636,000 after purchasing an additional 627,695 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,704,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 468,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,634 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,991,000 after purchasing an additional 356,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 789.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 341,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,410.00, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.04). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/amalgamated-bank-increases-stake-in-live-nation-entertainment-inc-lyv.html.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.