Amalgamated Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $780,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $19,150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated ( NYSE TDY ) opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6,840.00, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.58 and a 1 year high of $201.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.25 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $6,752,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 284,072 shares in the company, valued at $54,803,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,162,286. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amalgamated Bank Has $1.28 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/amalgamated-bank-has-1-28-million-stake-in-teledyne-technologies-incorporated-tdy.html.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets. The Company’s segments include Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.