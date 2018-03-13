Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Receives $20.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $9,775,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 48,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,066. The company has a market capitalization of $514.20, a P/E ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $216.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/altisource-portfolio-solutions-s-a-asps-receives-20-50-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.