Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Shares Bought by Nexthera Capital LP

Nexthera Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.0% of Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nexthera Capital LP’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ ALNY) opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 12.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $13,284.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 2.67. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $147.63.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 545.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.89.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $4,835,274.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $835,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $757,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

