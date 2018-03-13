Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.54 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (LKQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3,552.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 228,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,773.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $300,525.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,218 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,302 shares of company stock worth $2,107,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on LKQ from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is a distributor of vehicle products, including replacement parts, components and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles, as well as specialty vehicle products and accessories, and automotive glass products. The Company’s segments include Wholesale-North America; Europe; Specialty, and Self Service.

