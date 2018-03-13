Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $9.28 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,055 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,180,000 after purchasing an additional 28,817 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 857,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,969.44, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Separately, CL King reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Friday, December 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-has-9-28-million-stake-in-central-garden-pet-co-centa.html.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company is a marketer and producer of branded products and distributor of third party products in the pet and lawn and garden supplies industries in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Pet segment and the Garden segment. It is a marketer and producer of pet supplies in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.