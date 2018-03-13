Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $59.93 Million Position in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,594,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,928,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ SNBR) opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $1,460.00, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 3,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,056 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

