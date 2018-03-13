Align Technology (ALGN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.56.

Align Technology (ALGN) opened at $275.61 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $105.47 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $22,100.00, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emory Wright sold 45,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.08, for a total value of $11,906,462.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.63 per share, for a total transaction of $350,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,351.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,948,000 after acquiring an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after acquiring an additional 576,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,946,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 752,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,077,000 after acquiring an additional 157,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 719,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

