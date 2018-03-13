Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) Shares Sold by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexander's were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alexander's by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,048,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alexander's by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alexander's by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander's by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alexander's by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexander's, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) opened at $372.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 14.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,900.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.58. Alexander's, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.98 and a 12-month high of $440.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Alexander's’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. Alexander's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexander's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $375.00 price target on shares of Alexander's and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Alexander's

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. It is managed by, and its properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado). As of December 31, 2016, the Company had seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area consisting of 731 Lexington Avenue; Rego Park I; Rego Park II; The Alexander apartment tower; Paramus, and Flushing.

