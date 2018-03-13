Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 15th. Analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ ALBO) opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.79, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,075,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Phase4 Partners Ltd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $3,444,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

