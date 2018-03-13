Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $9.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of Alaska Air Group (ALK) opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8,090.00, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary L. Beck sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $414,036.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,373 shares of company stock valued at $884,697. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,358,000 after purchasing an additional 621,021 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 12,449.2% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,560,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 42,290 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,313,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

