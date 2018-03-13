Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €107.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($112.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($146.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.63 ($118.06).
Airbus (EPA AIR) opened at €95.87 ($118.36) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($84.30) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($123.42). The stock has a market cap of $74,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.98.
Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
