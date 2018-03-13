UBS Group set a €107.00 ($132.10) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($112.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($146.91) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($108.64) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €83.00 ($102.47) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.63 ($118.06).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus (EPA AIR) opened at €95.87 ($118.36) on Friday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($84.30) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($123.42). The stock has a market cap of $74,260.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.98.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Airbus (AIR) PT Set at €107.00 by UBS Group” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/airbus-air-pt-set-at-107-00-by-ubs-group.html.

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.