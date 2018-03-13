Air Lease (AL) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $54.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.05.

Shares of Air Lease (AL) traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.92. 497,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.73. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $398.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 49.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 24,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $1,086,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,142,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,714 shares of company stock worth $4,619,605 over the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Air Lease by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 278,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 184,821 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,369,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,970,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. FSI Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

