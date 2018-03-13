AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 375 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its holdings in CIGNA by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its holdings in CIGNA by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 156,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in CIGNA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CIGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,751,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in CIGNA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 471,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,762,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CIGNA to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.28.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 36,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $7,047,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,076 shares in the company, valued at $71,319,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher J. Hocevar sold 2,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.84, for a total value of $529,286.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,103 shares of company stock worth $17,217,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE CI) opened at $167.31 on Tuesday. CIGNA Co. has a 52 week low of $143.85 and a 52 week high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $41,250.00, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. CIGNA had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. CIGNA’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

