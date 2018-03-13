AidCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.24 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002374 BTC on major exchanges. AidCoin has a market cap of $7.24 million and $48,006.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AidCoin has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008620 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00919515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003169 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010942 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00088175 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00202883 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,351,386 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not possible to purchase AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

