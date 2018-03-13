Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Position Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 130.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 40.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 92,146 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Agree Realty by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.19 per share, with a total value of $589,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,962,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Agree Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (ADC) opened at $49.48 on Tuesday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1,425.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Agree Realty had a net margin of 49.86% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation (Agree Realty) is an integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties. The Company operates through Agree Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, its portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

