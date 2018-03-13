AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AG Mortgage Investment Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.2512846301224 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) remained flat at $$17.61 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.31 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.81, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.77.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $22.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $123,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets, which the Company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as The Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or The Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (collectively, GSEs), or any agency of the United States Government, such as The Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively Agency RMBS), and other real estate-related securities and financial assets, including Non-Agency RMBS, asset backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and loans.

