Africa Oil (AOI) PT Lowered to C$1.44

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$1.80 to C$1.44 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 83.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Africa Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Shares of Africa Oil (CVE AOI) remained flat at $C$8.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.13 and a 52-week high of C$10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Africa Oil news, Director Keith Charles Hill bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$31,020.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/africa-oil-aoi-pt-lowered-to-c1-44.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.