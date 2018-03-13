AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Holdings Cut by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,443,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,797,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,743,000 after purchasing an additional 813,584 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 852,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 377,164 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of AFLAC in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised AFLAC to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.96.

Shares of AFLAC Incorporated ( AFL ) opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35,390.00, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, March 19th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 16th.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

In other AFLAC news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $206,830.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,968.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

