Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127,864 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1,129.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AJRD ) opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,111.06, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a positive return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/aerojet-rocketdyne-holdings-inc-ajrd-shares-sold-by-kennedy-capital-management-inc.html.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

GenCorp Inc, incorporated in 1915, is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems with a real estate segment that includes activities related to the re-zoning, entitlement, sale, and leasing of its excess real estate assets. The Company develops and manufactures propulsion systems for defense and space applications, and armaments for precision tactical and long range weapon systems applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.