Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (AEGR) versus Impax Laboratories (IPXL) Critical Contrast

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AEGR) and Impax Laboratories (NASDAQ:IPXL) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Impax Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aegerion Pharmaceuticals -75.07% N/A -29.21% Impax Laboratories -60.49% 10.42% 2.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aegerion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A ($5.97) -0.33 Impax Laboratories $775.79 million 1.92 -$469.28 million ($6.52) -3.09

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Impax Laboratories. Impax Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aegerion Pharmaceuticals and Impax Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aegerion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Impax Laboratories 0 8 6 0 2.43

Impax Laboratories has a consensus target price of $21.86, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Impax Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Impax Laboratories is more favorable than Aegerion Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impax Laboratories has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Impax Laboratories beats Aegerion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with debilitating rare diseases. It operates through pharmaceuticals segment. Its products include lomitapide and metreleptin. Lomitapide is a small molecule microsomal triglyceride transfer protein (MTP) inhibitor. Lomitapide received marketing approval under the brand name Juxtapid (lomitapide) capsules from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering treatments. It also received marketing authorization for lomitapide in the European Union (EU) under the brand name LOJUXTA (lomitapide) hard capsules (LOJUXTA) as a treatment for HoFH in adults. Metreleptin is a recombinant human leptin analog that exerts its function by binding to and activating the human leptin receptor. Metreleptin is marketed in the United States under the brand name MYALEPT (metreleptin) for injection (MYALEPT).

About Impax Laboratories

Impax Laboratories, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of bioequivalent pharmaceutical products (generics), in addition to the development and marketing of branded products. Its segments include Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma. The Impax Generics segment is focused on the development, manufacture, sale and distribution of its generic products, which are the pharmaceutical and therapeutic equivalents of brand-name drug products and are marketed under their established drug names. The Impax Specialty Pharma segment is engaged in the promotion, sale and distribution of several branded products, including its branded pharmaceutical product, Rytary, an extended release oral capsule formulation of carbidopa-levodopa for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, post-encephalitic Parkinsonism and Parkinsonism, and Zomig (zolmitriptan) products, indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches.

