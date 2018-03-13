Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,863,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 193,867 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) opened at $142.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $40,490.00, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.22% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

In related news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $1,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,699 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $244,010.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,040. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/advisor-group-inc-has-4-44-million-holdings-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.